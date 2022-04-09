IPS students vote on color scheme for playground honoring Hannah Crutchfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of colorful ribbons line the fence of George W. Julian School #57's playground at Washington Street and South Ritter Avenue.

They've been placed there in remembrance of 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, a first-grader who was fatally struck by a car while walking home from school last September.

Hannah's mother and a crossing guard were also injured in that crash.

While processing the tragedy, a group of students came up with the idea of a new playground to honor Hannah.

Each ribbon shows a donation made to build Hannah's Memorial Playground.

So far, more than $57,000 has been raised through the Indianapolis Public School Foundation's Hannah Memorial Fund by the Indianapolis Public School Foundation. Its goal is $200,0000.

This week, students voted on a color scheme for the playground equipment.

Hannah's family, students, the school district, and the community say this project is helping the healing process.

"Somebody that young losing one of their own friends ... I think it's really impacted them so much and being able to do something like this for her would really be great for them," said Chris Degala.

Friday, the results of a vote were released. Students opted for the school colors of blue, light blue, yellow, and light gray.

