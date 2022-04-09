Watch
IPS students vote on color scheme for playground honoring Hannah Crutchfield

First-grader fatally struck by car as she was leaving school last September
Students at George W. Julian School 57 have voted on the color scheme for a playground that pays tribute to Hannah Crutchfield, a first-grader who was fatally struck at a school crosswalk in September 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of colorful ribbons line the fence of George W. Julian School #57's playground at Washington Street and South Ritter Avenue.

They've been placed there in remembrance of 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, a first-grader who was fatally struck by a car while walking home from school last September.

Hannah's mother and a crossing guard were also injured in that crash.

While processing the tragedy, a group of students came up with the idea of a new playground to honor Hannah.

Each ribbon shows a donation made to build Hannah's Memorial Playground.

So far, more than $57,000 has been raised through the Indianapolis Public School Foundation's Hannah Memorial Fund by the Indianapolis Public School Foundation. Its goal is $200,0000.

This week, students voted on a color scheme for the playground equipment.

Hannah's family, students, the school district, and the community say this project is helping the healing process.

"Somebody that young losing one of their own friends ... I think it's really impacted them so much and being able to do something like this for her would really be great for them," said Chris Degala.

Friday, the results of a vote were released. Students opted for the school colors of blue, light blue, yellow, and light gray.

