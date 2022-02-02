School renovating playground in honor of Hannah Crutchfield

INDIANAPOLIS— A group of students are coming together to honor the life of first grader Hannah Crutchfield.

“She was a very kind and loving girl, she loved the outdoors, she loved playing with kids and bugs of all kinds,” Cassandra Crutchfield, Hannah's mom, said. “She was a bright spot in our lives."

The first grader was hit by a car and killed in a crosswalk while walking home from school back in September.

“I do have to say that we have gotten through it with the help of family, friends and our community here who have been very very supportive,” Crutchfield said.

That community support is continuing as plans come together to renovate the playground at George W. Julian School 57. They want to make it more fun and cheerful to honor Hannah.

“This is where they played with Hannah, this is where they have good memories with her and they want to make it a place that reflects who she was a little bit more,” Michelle Pleasant said.

Photo Provided/Cassandra Crutchfield

Pleasant is George Julian’s PTSA President and says families and staff have already been researching costs and making plans on how to make this idea come to fruition.

“They want to include her favorite color, the things she loved. They are coming up with some really big and creative ideas for what they want to do with this space,” Pleasant said.

School leaders and the PTSA want to have the playground renovated by the fall.

“She used to always say I love you times infinity, so maybe that’s a good message for the world, we need more love in this world,” Crutchfield said.

If you are interested in donating to the project, Indianapolis Public Schools has set up a website.

Provided Photo/Cassandra Crutchfield

