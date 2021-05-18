North Split neighbors concerned as shaking leads to cracks on their walls

INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners near the North Split experienced shaking after the reconstruction project began. Now, some are seeing cracks show up inside their homes.

Ricky Griffin took us inside his home where he has kept track of the construction process as crews laid the groundwork since late 2020 for the complete North Split shutdown that began this week.

He is concerned about the visible cracks now emerging, and he blames them on the Indiana Department of Transportation project happening outside where the Monon Trail is being widened as part of the North Split construction.

"That's what we are concerned about. It's the integrity of our homes 3-5 years down the road," Griffin said. "You take it and shake that enough, it's going to keep moving and moving. starts grinding and grinding and making sand out of the concrete. And, eventually, it's going to be gone."

On the corner of East 13th Street and North College Avenue, you'll find the home that once belonged to Cleveland and Martha Oliver. It's where their daughter, Jacqueline Oliver, now lives.

She said the noise has made it difficult to work from home, and she is concerned the vibrations may have caused damage to her property.

"We work hard," Jacqueline Oliver said. "We maintain our property. We put money in the upkeep of our property. For a project of this magnitude to come and possibly damage our homes that we live in, it breaks my heart."

Down the street, a monitor placed in Charles Jackson's garage monitors the vibrations, which shook loose boards in the structure.

INDOT contractors monitor the vibrations daily to ensure they are below the acceptable standards. The state said it will also make repairs caused by the project.

"They might say, 'Well, it's preexisting,' so it's going to come out of my pocket. I know how the state can be sometimes. They may come back and do little work, they may not," Jackson said.

