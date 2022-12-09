School resource officers are seeing an increase of weapons inside schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana School Resource Officer Association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.

“Throughout the year we have started to see more live weapons on our campus around the state,” Terance Smith, with the Indiana School Resource Officer Association said.

Thursday – a 14-year-old in Monroe County was taken into custody after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school.

One week ago, a student at Ben Davis High School was arrested for having a gun on school property.

“It’s terrifying that the one place that your children could be the safest is starting to become more violent and not as safe,” Indianapolis resident Heather Tilton said.

Tilton said that she has a child who attends Center Grove High School. Tilton says that she is lucky that her son has a little over a year left – so she doesn’t have to worry as much.

“I think a lot of parents assume that children learn conflict resolution from their own friends and the communication between parents and children is just not there,” Tilton said.

Indiana School Resource Officer Association believes one of the reasons for the increase could be tied kids having trouble with conflict resolution.

“Maybe they get into a fight or an argument and then the next thing you know someone has brought a gun or weapon to School to settle that altercation,” Chief Smith added.

Smith is also the Chief of Police for Decatur Township Schools – he encourages the districts school resource officers to create initiatives and programs to learn more about their students.

“What is your daily function how do I impact lives, how do I impact students," Chief Smith said.

WRTV has highlighted the impact that school resource officers have made in our community.

In April WRTV’s Kaitlyn Kendall talked about how Avon School Resource Officer Richard Craig was being recognized nationally for his role in the school.