Ballin' on a budget for NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has officially transformed into NBA All-Star central.

Tens of thousands of fans will flood downtown to attend the plethora of events and festivities.

While the All-Star game itself might be out of your budget, there are plenty of things to do that are cheap, or even free if you're ballin' on a budget.

"We want people to come down, and whether or not they're basketball fans or have a ticket to any of these games, we want them to come down and experience Indy's home court," Danny Lopez, with Pacers Sports and Entertainment, said.

The area around Gainbridge Fieldhouse stretching to Lucas Oil stadium has plenty for fans to do in the makeshift "basketball court" with Georgia Street as the free throw line.

NBA All-Star

There are so many free events, and perhaps the biggest is all the pop-up art displays around Indy.

Murals, displays, even 6 foot basketballs that tell the history of the game in the Hoosier state.

Dozens of events are free or less than $30, not including food or beverages you may want to purchase along the way.

Some events that are free still require a ticket for entry.

The NBA All-Star app also features free prizes fans can earn, including tickets to different events that cost money.

The NBA crossover event is also a family friendly experience for fans. Entry is $35 for adults, and $20 for kids.

Fans will get an interactive fan experience. From players giving autographs, interactive experiences, and even live performances.

Indy is also offering free IndyGo bus rides all weekend, and Pacers ride share bikes are free too.

Inside an old restaurant at Meridian and Washington Streets there are a few pop-ups.

The Suite is free to the public but will feature art from local artists, stand up comedians, and a DJ.

There will also be a full bar and other events happening all weekend.

Just nextdoor, the Plaid and Pearls coffee shop has moved into their first brick and mortar store.

The owner says they are striving to offer reasonably priced coffee.

The Indianapolis Arts Garden is doing a "Butter" pop up all weekend, featuring more than 30 black artists along the cultural corridor.

Over at the living room theaters, they will be showing a number of basketball documentaries. Tickets start at around $7.

The index is a free event looking into the history of Indiana and it's basketball legacy. Ticket are required for the event at Pan Am Tower.

A number of history tours will be given during All-Star Weekend. Those are free but you will need to reserve a spot.

There are also a number of free fan experiences at the Convention Center.

The NBA 2K Alley will take fans in an interactive event in the world of 2K.

Besides these events, there are dozens of experiences for fans to just soak it in and enjoy being downtown during all the festivities.

To view a full list of events or get tickets, visit the Pacers Sports and Entertainment website.