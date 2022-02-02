Snow arrives in Tippecanoe County, residents react to biggest winter storm of the season

LAFAYETTE — Stay in front of it — that's the message WRTV heard from several people near Lafayette Wednesday as the snow began to fall.

“You finish and you come back for more. In this environment, it seems to be never ending,” Ed Johnson said.

Johnson lives in Tippecanoe County and spent the majority of his morning shoveling snow.

Gloria Werlin and her husband Michael have lived in the area for more than 20 years; they will will tell you this is not your typical snow day.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen,” Gloria Werlin said.

Her and her husband are spending the day taking care of their driveway.

Just down the road, Ed Johnson is doing the same, making sure he is ready for the constant snowfall.

“Just stay in front of it — shovel early ,shovel often,” Johnson said.

The snowfall hasn’t been as inviting to Anthony Wood, who is heading towards South Dakota.

“We can't drive anymore, obviously the weather is too bad and the further you get, the worse it’s going to get. We figured it would just be safe just to shut it down,” Wood said.

Wood has been a truck driver for the last seven years. He, along with other drivers, are staying the night at the Circle K outside of Lafayette because it’s not safe to continue to their destination.

“Every load is important, but there is no load out there that is worth it to risk your life or another family besides you,” Wood said.

It’s a simple message to other drivers to remember as they make the decision of whether to drive in these conditions or stay home.

“I’ll always look at it [as] what if my family is in that car next to me,” Wood said.

