Amarjit Sekhon: 'She was a workaholic, she always was working'

Amarjit Sekhon was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Sekhon is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Amarjit Sekhon, 48, had two sons and was the breadwinner of her family.

Kuldip Sekhon, her brother-in-law, said she began working at FedEx in November.

“She was a workaholic, she always was working, working,” Kuldip told ABC News. “She would never sit still ... the other day she had the (COVID-19) shot and she was really sick, but she still went to work.”

She moved to Indianapolis in 2018 from Cleveland to be closer to her family.

Kiran Deol, Amarjit's niece, said she was a hard worker.

Amarjit and Jasvinder Kaur were related and both began working at FedEx last year.