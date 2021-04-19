Jasvinder Kaur: A great cook and a 'very bubbly person'

Jasvinder Kaur was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Kaur is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jasvinder Kaur, 50, was known as a charming woman.

Rimpi Girn, Kaur's sister-in-law's mother, said she was an amazing cook.

"A very bubbly person," Girn said. "We always joke around with her."

She wanted to learn how to drive so she didn't have to work as many hours, Girn said.

Kaur was related to and commuted to work with Amarjit Sekhon.