Avon Police present special book to family of FedEx victim

AVON — Samaria Blackwell dreamed of being a police officer. After losing her life in the FedEx mass shooting, the Avon Police Department began a special project to collect patches from law enforcement agencies across the country.

Blackwell’s nickname was “Stitches,” and the Patches for Stitches project was born.

More than 500 patches were presented to Blackwell’s family Friday.

Avon PD

“We hope you find great comfort in knowing that Samaria had chosen a profession, that in return, has shown their love and support in an unprecedented fashion,” the department wrote in a letter to the family. “We are honored to show our support for an incredible young woman and her entire family.”

One officer’s wife put together a scrapbook with letters, cards, notes and more. It was also was given to the family with the patches.