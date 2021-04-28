Event planned at Lucas Oil Stadium to honor those killed in FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sikh Coalition is hosting an event to honor those who were killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
The free and public event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. You must enter the stadium before 1 p.m., according to The Sikh Coalition.
"While the Sikh community is hosting this event, their hope is that Hoosiers from across the state join on Saturday to support the impacted families as Indianapolis begins the journey of healing together and helping each other during this excruciatingly difficult time," Rajanpreet Kaur, senior media and communications manager for The Sikh Coalition said in an email.
