Family of Samaria Blackwell thanks community for support since FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Samaria Blackwell released a statement Monday thanking people for their support in the days since their daughter was killed in the April 15 mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis.

Blackwell, 19, was one of eight people who died in the shooting. Her father, Jeff, called Samaria "the baby of our family."

"While her race in this life was short, she lived it to the fullest. She was funny, thoughtful, and sincere. To know her was to love her," Jeff Blackwell wrote.

Nicknamed "Stiches," Samaria Blackwell played basketball and soccer and grew up in Beech Grove.

Her passion also extended to law enforcement. When Avon Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Nugent learned about Samaria's dream of becoming a police officer, he worked with his department to find a way to honor her by collecting patches from law enforcement agencies from around to the country to eventually give to her family.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $36,000 for Blackwell's family. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Southport Heights Christian Church.

Photos Provided Samaria Blackwell

Read the statement from her family below: