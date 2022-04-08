Watch
Five families of people killed in FedEx shooting to hold press conference Monday

Families and attorneys are expected to announce lawsuits against FedEx and Securitas
Michael Conroy/AP
Vehicles are parked at the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:50:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearing one year since the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, five families of the people who were killed, along with their attorneys, will hold a press conference to discuss their intentions of filing a federal lawsuit against multiple parties.

According to the attorneys, the families have the intention to file a lawsuit against several FedEx entities and Securitas Security Services.

Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were killed at the FedEx facility on April 15, 2021.

It is unclear if the families involved are also part of the previously announced tort claims and emotional distress lawsuits filed recently.

The press conference is scheduled for noon Monday.

Exact details of the expected federal lawsuit were not provided.

