Five families of people killed in FedEx shooting to hold press conference Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearing one year since the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, five families of the people who were killed, along with their attorneys, will hold a press conference to discuss their intentions of filing a federal lawsuit against multiple parties.
According to the attorneys, the families have the intention to file a lawsuit against several FedEx entities and Securitas Security Services.
Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were killed at the FedEx facility on April 15, 2021.
It is unclear if the families involved are also part of the previously announced tort claims and emotional distress lawsuits filed recently.
The press conference is scheduled for noon Monday.
