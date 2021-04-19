Funeral arrangements released for FedEx mass shooting victim Matthew Alexander

Funeral arrangements have been released for FedEx mass shooting victim Matthew Alexander.

Matthew's family shared the arrangements Monday afternoon.

Visitation:

Thursday, April 22

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield Christian Church

Funeral Services:

Friday, April 23

11 a.m.

Plainfield Christian Church

You can read Matthew Alexander's full obituary below.

Matthew Ross Alexander, age 32, of Avon, Indiana, gained his angel wings on April 15, 2021. Matt was born on March 11, 1989, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Bradley L. and Debra K. (Pickel) Alexander.

Matt graduated from Avon High School in 2007 and attended Butler University. He began working at FedEx SmartPost in 2011 and recently earned his ten-year recognition award. His most recent position was Line Haul Coordinator. As a dedicated, hard-working employee, Matt was very well respected by his colleagues and anyone who had the pleasure of working with him.

Matt was an avid sports enthusiast - a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. His favorite all-time player was Ozzie Smith. Matt enjoyed following the St. Louis Blues, Indiana Pacers, Buffalo Bills and Butler Bulldog basketball. He and his friends attended the Indy 500 month of May activities, which became an annual tradition that Matt looked forward to.

Matt was blessed with the ability to play just about any sport. He began playing baseball at the age of 5 and continued through high school. His friends affectionately refer to him as Mr. Automatic and Zander. He also enjoyed playing softball, pick-up basketball, and serious backyard baseball with his closest friends. Matt could often be found at a nearby golf course playing a round with his friends and family.

Matt was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Matt led by example, rather than words. He was known for his laid back nature, sense of humor and heart of gold. Matt made an impact on everyone he met and will be missed by all.

Matt is survived by his parents, Brad and Debbie (Pickel) Alexander; sister, Michelle Alexander; grandparents, Eva Pickel and Ron and Jeanne Alexander; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at Plainfield Christian Church, with visitation on Thursday, April 22, from 3:00 – 8:00 pm, and funeral services on Friday, April 23 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home in Danville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund c/o Baker Funeral Home 387 E Broadway St Danville, IN 46122.

