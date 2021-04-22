Funeral arrangements released for FedEx shooting victim Karli Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements have been released for FedEx shooting victim Karli Smith.

According to an online obituary, a celebration of life ceremony will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at The Blended Church at 2215 Country Club Road. The service will be visitation-only.

The visitation will be streamed live on Ellis Mortuary's website and Facebook page.

Read Karli Smith's obituary below:

Karli was born on February 21, 2002 in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from George Washington High School in 2020. Softball was Karli's sport and she played for her school. She was employed with FedEx and tragically loss her life on April 15, 2021. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at The Blended Church, 2215 Country Club Rd. This will be a visitation only. She is survived by her parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and extended family and friends. Visitation will be live streamed at www.ellismortuary.com and on facebook at Ellis Mortuary, Inc.