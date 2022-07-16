AVON — Since last April, the family of Matthew Alexander has worked daily on carrying on the legacy of their late son and brother after he was killed during the FedEx mass shooting. “Live a good story” is a simple phrase, but one that carries weight for the family.

“In everything we do, we think of Matt and ask ourselves what would Matt want to do?” Debbie Alexander, Matt’s mom, said.

Baseball for Cameron Schubert and Chris Kondas is more than just a game.

“It’s a release -- way to have fun,” Schubert said.

The game is part of the way these recent Avon High School grads and varsity baseball players are living their own good story.

“Just the bonding you get when you play the game — it’s unmatched,” Kondas said.

The bond created from the game of baseball is one that stuck with the Alexander family. Matt too is an Avon graduate and fellow varsity baseball alumni. He is now just an angel on the field.

“He’s not gone. He’s here in spirit,” Matt’s sister, Michelle Alexander said.

Since losing the 32-year-old, the family has made it their mission to encourage others to “live a good story.”

The Alexanders continue Matt’s legacy through their nonprofit in his honor. It focuses on giving back to Avon and surrounding communities through the shared passion for baseball.

In June, Schubert and Kondas learned they were the first recipients of the Matthew Alexander Memorial Scholarship The scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors on the Avon varsity baseball team that epitomize “live a good story.”

Originally, the family was only going to give out one scholarship but said both young men were so impressive, they decided to provide two scholarships.

“I mean the look of shock on me and his [Cameron] faces when they announced that there were two winners — it’ll be an image that’ll be in my mind for a long time,” Kondas said.

Both were awarded $1,600. The family picked the amount of $1,600 to honor the number Matt wore while he played on Avon’s baseball team, number 16.

“It seems like not that big of a deal, but being able to honor someone like that — it’s unreal,” Schubert said.

If Matt were here today, the recent Avon grads would have the following to say to him.

“[I’d like to] thank him for everything, not just the scholarship but the impact that he had,” Schubert said.

“Oh like Cameron said, I’d say thank you. Even though he’s not here today, he has been such a big inspiration to me," Kondas said.

The Alexander family said they know Matt would be proud.

“Both young gentlemen, they have the qualities and characteristics that Matt had and that's what we're looking for in the scholarship,” Brad Alexander, Matt’s dad, said.

“I think he'd be he'd be really proud,” Debbie said. Matt’s sister echoed, “I think Matt would be proud of their accomplishments proud of the humans that they are.”

In August, the family will host their second annual Zander’s Memorial Tournament where all proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund. To sign up, click here.

