Operation Allies Welcome comes closes at Camp Atterbury; mural unveiled

EDINBURGH — As Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury comes to an end, less than 15 guests remain at the base on Monday.

The conclusion of the operation that helped support evacuees who left Afghanistan in August was marked with a press conference and mural unveiling on Monday.

Since the first guests came to the camp on Sept. 1, a total of 7,201 guests visited the camp before resettling in 45 different states, Aaron Batt, the task force coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security at Camp Atterbury, said.

Indiana was among the top 10 places people resettled from Camp Atterbury, Batt said.

Batt also provided an overview of some of the things that happened at the camp:



Guests were given a total of 69,000 vaccines against several things including measles, mumps, rubella, COVID-19 and the flu

Guests, service members and volunteers were tested regularly for COVID-19. A total of 60,000 COVID-19 tests were given.

The camp saw a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 1%

At least 1.3 million meals were provided by the Department of Defense and contractors

10 special events by local universities and organizations

About 1,500 guests got personalized and individual legal help

More than 50% of the adult guests attended two-to-three life skills lessons, including lessons on American culture and English second language

Each block had a recreational space and saw a total of 49,607 guest appearances

Hoosiers donated 2.6 million items for the guests, including personal hygiene, diapers, winter clothes, personal items and more

Major General R. Dale Lyles from the Indiana National Guard said the base will now turn its attention to getting it ready for the next mission.

The mural

Zainab Ahmadi, Fawzia Abdaly, Tiffany Black and 57 Afghan adults and children at the camp worked on a mural called "August 15."

The date, Aug. 15, is the date the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

You can learn more from the artists about the symbols below.

1. TRANSFORMATION OF LIFE

The central design represents when, how, and what happened as everything changed for afghans during this period. The number 15(forAugust 15) is set within a clock, representing the passage of time in fear and tension. Each passing second marked an exponential rise in anxiety and fear for Afghans seeking to escape carnage, violence, poverty, hunger, and injustice.



Symbols of the Afghan immigrant’s journey extend outward in layers. People traveled from all over road and on foot. They boarded planes in a frenzied escape after days of waiting. Leaving their homeland invigorated hope for their future, signified by a lamp-like light glimmering in the distance. The inclusion of U.S. military branches and ranks represent the care, dignity, and respect impressed upon Afghan guests as they embarked on a perilous journey. The intent is to express their deep gratitude for the medical care, meals, shelter, and transportation offered by Department of Defense personnel. The stratum containing human figures illustrates how those from external communities and countries seek to understand, support, befriend, and create relationships with Afghan immigrants. A band of daffodils, water, and boats represents life’s new beginnings, rebirth, and movement. Footprints exemplify newness; of journeys, steps, and paths for Afghans of all ages in unknown countries. Imprints of Afghan guests’ feet were used to create this effect, to include those of an 11 month-old baby learning to walk.





2. FAMILY

The top right design speaks to broken families and conveys hope for reunification. The engaged couple in the center were able to evacuate Afghanistan, but the individual sanctuary was only found in different countries. Each guest has their own unique story to tell. Almost everyone experienced separation from loved ones upon arrival to the U.S. Grateful for their own safety, all long to be reunified. When airplane doors were securely shut, thousands were saved; however, many innocent people were left behind to face continued danger.



3. PEACE

The bottom right circle denotes peace and a sense of welcome. Serene depictions of nature, alongside figures of happy people, emerge with strength from the center. A pattern of clasped hands symbolizes countries that are helping Afghans find peace, safety, and a new opportunity at life (including the U.S ., Canada, Qatar, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia. The hands are adorned with these countries’ national flags and flowers, suggesting international unity and the promise of physical and psychological peace. Life, in all its beauty, continues on for Afghan immigrants.



4. SAFETY

On the right, a rhythmic design illustrates a posture of calm and safety. Gentle waves shift around the outer rim, intimating inhalation and exhalation. Eyes open and close, envisioning safety. Red tulips, the national flower of Afghanistan, bloom outward. A line of spikes and dips mimics the movement of electrical impulses through the chambers of the human heart. A 360-degree view of Afghan mountains alludes to day moving into night. The central butterfly forecasts complete transformation.



5. VISIONS OF HOME

The top left displays a vision of home as envisaged by Afghan guests of all ages. Picturesque houses with trees and blue skies create a lively, safe neighborhood. Busses encircle the little town, offering reliable transportation. Rays from the sun shining overhead give life to large, blooming flowers, as well as the fruits that enfold the perimeter: apples, pomegranates, and melons.



Here, all have access to education and are unencumbered to grow without limit. In the center is a stack of books. In Dari (Persian Farsi) and Pashto, the main languages of Afghanistan, the pencil writes: “FREETOLEARN.”



6. IDENTITY

The design on the bottom left explores the immigrants’ fate, and their hopes to cultivate and achieve life goals. A baby represents how we come into this world without choice or identity. As we develop, we grow and move, grasp, fight for power and peace. We seek release and to advance through the different stages of life, and find the place where we truly belong. This is fundamental to who we are and how we create our individual and collective identities.



The label of “immigrant” can be confusing and exhausts the spirit. Indeterminate figures, void of color or individual characteristics, simulate this experience. Afghan evacuees left their country not by choice, but out of necessity. Though not a pleasant prospect, they must determine the fate of generations from such meager beginnings.



7. BEAUTY OF CULTURE

The final section of the mural to the far left represents traditional Afghan emblems and culture. Afghanistan is a country whose beauties have faded in the shadows of war and misery. Operation Allies Welcome presents opportunities for peace and new beginnings. May this mural be a window for Afghans to introduce their beautiful culture to others throughout the world.

