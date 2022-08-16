Richmond police urge caution amid 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer

RICHMOND — Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the police department reminded the community that donations are being accepted locally by the Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union.

"We have been made aware of potential fraudulent fundraisers online. Please be cautious contributing to online fundraisers," the post states.

WRTV has requested more information on the suspected fraudulent fundraisers from Richmond police but has not heard back.

Anyone interested in making a donation should do so by going to the credit union, which is on the second floor of the Richmond City Building, 50 N. Fifth St., south corridor.

Donations can also be made through the credit union's Venmo, available here.

There are also several other fundraisers started for Burton all around Central Indiana.

If you've become the victim of fraud, you may contact the Indiana Attorney General's Office or your local police department's non-emergency number.

Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was shot while responding late Aug. 10 to a traffic stop. She remains in critical condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Burton was scheduled to get married to her fiancée, Sierra Neal, this week.

In a public Facebook post, Neal thanked the public for their support, writing, "She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same."

The suspected shooter, a 47-year-old Richmond man, has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug.

He is being held on a $1 million bond on the charges related to the shooting, but because he is being held without bond on a parole violation, he wouldn't be able to leave the Wayne County Jail, according to a jail captain. There are two bonds because each is being handled in different courts.