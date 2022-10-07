11 killed in homicides since first of October in Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been at least 11 recorded homicides across Indianapolis in the first six days of October, police say.

It comes as the city saw a very violent period Wednesday night into Thursday morning in which a total of four people were shot to death, including a father-son pair.

Here's a breakdown of all the killings since the beginning of the month.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Woman shot on sidewalk on east side

This month's first homicide happened Oct. 2 on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. that day to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street and found a woman shot to death on the sidewalk. The victim was identified as Sabrina Travis, 35, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten A woman died after she was shot and found on a sidewalk on Oct. 2, 2022.

On Wednesday, IMPD announced that Ronnie Smith, 20, had been arrested in the shooting. According to a probable cause affidavit, Smith was in an argument with his girlfriend when he fired shots and hit Travis, a bystander.

Smith is charged with felony counts of murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and battery.

He was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Friday in Marion Superior Court. A jury trial has not yet been scheduled.

IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Higgins is investigating. He can be reached at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

Monday, Oct. 3

Man shot by police during hostage situation on west side

Thomas Talley, 40, was shot to death by police as officers were responding to a home on the city's west side for a report that he was holding a woman at gunpoint. It happened in the 500 block of South Holt Road.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers went inside and tried to de-escalate the situation, The SWAT team also responded and negotiations continued. At some point, a shot was heard from inside a bedroom, at which point the SWAT team engaged the suspect and at least four officers fired their duty weapons.

WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri Multiple IMPD cars and the SWAT team respond to a barricaded subject on Holt Road on October 2, 2022.

Although Talley was fatally shot by police, the Marion County Coroner's Office ruled Talley's death a homicide.

No officers were injured.

Detective Sergeant Scott Stauffer is investigating. He can be reached at 317-327-3475.

Man found dead during welfare check on north side

Later that day, about noon, officers responded to the 1900 block of Langley Avenue for a welfare check and found Darren Gibson, 36, dead. He appeared to have been shot, police said.

Detective Michael Condon is investigating and can be reached at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Man found shot in Irvington apartment building on east side

Deandre Halbert, 35, was found shot to death early Tuesday at Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street.

After the shooting, a SWAT team conducted a safety sweep at the building. Police did not say what led to the sweep.

WRTV/Jonathon Christians

A Catholic school located in the same block as the apartment building was briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting.

No arrest has been made.

Detective Ryan Clark is investigating and can be reached at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Man found shot inside vehicle on northeast side

Dwight Berryhill, 21, was found shot inside a vehicle late Tuesday in the 3700 block of North Tacoma Avenue. He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

WRTV / Tony Grant

No arrest has been made.

Detective Stephanie Herr is investigating and can be reached at r Stephanie.Herr@indy.gov.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Man shot dead on north side

Robert McCullum Jr., 37, was shot early Wednesday in the 2200 block of East 38th Street.

Police haven't provided specific details on the circumstances of the shooting.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler

No arrest has been made.

Detective Mark Howard is investigating and can be reached at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Man dies day after shooting on west side

Michael Cox Jr., 32, was shot late Wednesday n the 200 block of North Addison Street. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Thursday.

WRTV/Tony Grant

No arrest has been made but an IMPD spokesperson said investigators were speaking with a person of interest.

Father, son killed in shooting on north side

Father and son pair Michael Rollins Sr., 32, and Michael Rollins Sr., 18, both died after a shooting late Wednesday in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue. Rollins Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. and Rollins Sr. died at a local hospital he was taken to.

WRTV / Eldon Wheeler

No arrest has been made.

Detective Gary Toms is investigating and can be reached at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Man killed in double-shooting on northeast side

Ronnie Manigault, 52, was killed and another person was injured in a shooting near a Sunoco gas station at North Post Road and 38th Street.

Manigault was found in the 9000 block of East 38th Street and the other person in the 9500 block. Manigault was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler

No arrest has been made.

Detective Connie Pearson is investigating and can be reached at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Man shot to death in Haughville on west side

Jamael Carter Sr., 41, died after being shot in the 700 block of King Avenue. This is across the street from a church. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

WRTV/Brad Forestal

Detective Brian Lambert is investigating and can be reached at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov.

IMPD urged anyone with more information on any of the killings to contact its detectives at 317-327-3475, or via email. Tips can also be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.