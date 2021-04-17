'We mourn for all': Sikh community devastated by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Four of the people killed in Thursday night's mass shooting were members of Central Indiana's Sikh Community, a growing group of people here who practice the world fifth largest religion, Sikhism. It has sent shock waves through this tight-knit group of people.

"We go everywhere. We are all one family. If there's tragedy that's occurred in a particular side of town, we're all together," Maninder Walia, a Sikh Community member, said. "It's difficult. It's difficult because it's very hard to understand this can happen to the community." Maninder Walia spent time on Friday comforting members of his community who were waiting to hear about their loved ones.

Amarjeet Johal, Jaswinder Kaur, Jaswinder Singh, and Amarjit Sekhon are four out of the eight people who lost their lives to this senseless. Walia, though grateful for the support his community is getting, believes we should remember all the victims in this tragedy. Matthew R. Alexander, Samaria Blackwell, Karli Smith, and John Weisert were the other four people killed.

"Anybody who has been hurt or anything, we mourn for all."

There have been some questions as if to if this was a targeted attack because of the four Sikh Community members killed. Walia addressed that speculation.

"It is too early to say anything to be honest. The folks who are in law enforcement, FBI, they're going to do their thing. It's going to be a long process and time is the best healer."

Walia also told WRTV, a lot of people from the Sikh Community work at the FedEx Ground Facility which is why so many of them have been impacted by this tragedy.

