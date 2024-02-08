1
Military & Veterans
Scripps News
5 missing Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash
Scripps News Staff
8:36 AM, Feb 08, 2024
Scripps News
US says retaliatory strike in Baghdad killed Iranian-backed officer
AP via Scripps News
4:21 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Scripps News
Missing Marine helicopter found in California, search for crew ongoing
Scripps News San Diego
10:25 AM, Feb 07, 2024
Scripps News
US, UK strikes hit Houthi targets after US strikes in Iraq, Syria
Scripps News Staff
5:51 PM, Feb 03, 2024
Scripps News
What to know about the US strikes in Iraq and Syria
AP via Scripps News
2:36 PM, Feb 03, 2024
Scripps News
US begins retaliatory strikes on Iranian-backed forces in Middle East
Scripps News Staff
4:35 PM, Feb 02, 2024
