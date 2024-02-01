2024 Ruoff Music Center lawn passes go on sale February 7

NOBLESVILLE — Lawn passes to 2024 shows at Ruoff Music Center go on sale this Friday.
Lawn passes include a personalized pass that acts as your ticket to the Allegiant (dot) com lawn for Ruoff Music Center's 2024 season, a fast lane entry into the concert and general admission parking.
This year, the pass lands you a spot in the lawn at each of the following shows.
- HARDY(June 1)
- Hootie & the Blowfish (June 8)
- Tyler Childers (June 27)
- Dave Matthews Band (June 28 & 29)
- KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 (July 5)
- Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard (July 6)
- Train & REO Speedwagon (July 10)
- Niall Horan (July 13)
- Earth Wind & Fire and Chicago (July 20)
- LOSERVILLE 2024 with Limp Bizkit, BONES, & More (July 21)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers (July 25)
- Styx & Foreigner (July 26)
- Alanis Morissette (July 27)
- Thirty Seconds to Mars (August 9)
- Creed (August 10)
- The Doobie Brothers (August 17)
- New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff (August 25)
- Sammy Hagar (August 30)
- Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper (August 31)
- ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (September 14)
More shows can be announced at a later date.
As of now, there are no shows excluded from the 2024 lawn pass.
Live Nation says passes go on sale on February 7, but a time is not posted.