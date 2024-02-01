2024 Ruoff Music Center lawn passes go on sale February 7

NOBLESVILLE — Lawn passes to 2024 shows at Ruoff Music Center go on sale this Friday.

Lawn passes include a personalized pass that acts as your ticket to the Allegiant (dot) com lawn for Ruoff Music Center's 2024 season, a fast lane entry into the concert and general admission parking.

This year, the pass lands you a spot in the lawn at each of the following shows.

More shows can be announced at a later date.

As of now, there are no shows excluded from the 2024 lawn pass.

Live Nation says passes go on sale on February 7, but a time is not posted.