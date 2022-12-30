2022 in review: Here are some of the biggest stories of the year in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As 2023 approaches, WRTV is taking a look back at some of the biggest stories in central Indiana this year.

Big changes from the Indiana General Assembly

Eliminating handgun permit requirement — The Indiana House and Senate also passed House Bill 1296. It was a bill that would repeal Indiana's requirement to carry a handgun in public. Despite opposition from law enforcement, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law in March.

— The Indiana House and Senate also passed House Bill 1296. It was a bill that would repeal Indiana's requirement to carry a handgun in public. Despite opposition from law enforcement, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law in March. Transgender athlete ban — In May, the Indiana House and Senate voted to override Governor Holcomb’s veto on a bill banning transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

— In May, the Indiana House and Senate voted to override Governor Holcomb’s veto on a bill banning transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Abortion access — Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

Jim Irsay announced the firing of head coach Frank Reich in a tweet on Nov. 7.

Reich spent 4.5 years as the head coach of the Colts. Irsay named Jeff Saturday interim coach. Reaction from Colts fans was mixed.

Shot in the line of duty

Officer Thomas Mangan — In February, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the neck after responding to an initial report of a crash and a man exposing himself and acting strange. Mangan spent a month in the hospital before being released. The patrol officer credited his faith for helping him in his recovery.

— In February, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the neck after responding to an initial report of a crash and a man exposing himself and acting strange. Mangan spent a month in the hospital before being released. The patrol officer credited his faith for helping him in his recovery. Officer Noah Shahnavaz — Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on July 31. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months. Law enforcement officers honored Shahnavaz as he was laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

— Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on July 31. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months. Law enforcement officers honored Shahnavaz as he was laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery. Officer Seara Burton — Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot while assisting other officers with a traffic stop on August 10. Burton succumbed to her injuries five weeks after she was shot. Burton was laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery. Her K-9 partner Brev was retired from service.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Three people were killed and two others were wounded when a gunman fired 24 rounds in 15 seconds inside the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17. The shooter was killed by an armed civilian in the food court. Authorities say there was no clear motive behind the shooting.

Arrest in Delphi murders

WRTV first reported an arrest in the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abby Williams on October 28. After more than five years, Indiana State Police named 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen as the primary suspect in the 2017 killings.

