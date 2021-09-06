NewsCoronavirus Actions Facebook Tweet Email September 2021: COVID-19 in Indiana WRTV Coronavirus in Indiana By: WRTV.com Staff Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 06, 2021 and last updated 2021-09-06 11:46:33-04 Previous HeadlinesSept. 3Indiana Department of Health reports 20 new deaths, more than 5,000 new casesSept. 223 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,200 new cases reported ThursdaySept. 1IDOH reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,800 new cases Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Stream now!